Ryan Moore finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Ryan Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

Moore got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Moore chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Moore hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.