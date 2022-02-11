Russell Knox putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Russell Knox hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Knox's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.