Russell Henley shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Russell Henley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Henley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Henley hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.