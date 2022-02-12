Rory Sabbatini putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Rory Sabbatini hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Rory Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Rory Sabbatini at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Sabbatini had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Sabbatini's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Sabbatini's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.