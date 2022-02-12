Roger Sloan putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Roger Sloan's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Sloan had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to even-par for the round.

Sloan hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Sloan hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 13 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Sloan at 1 under for the round.