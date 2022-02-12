Robert Streb finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Streb chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Streb hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streb at 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Streb hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Streb's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Streb got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Streb to even for the round.