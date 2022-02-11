Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Rickie Fowler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Fowler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Fowler's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.