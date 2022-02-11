  • Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler's nice line leads to birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.