Preston Summerhays putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the WM Phoenix Open

Preston Summerhays hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Summerhays finished his day tied for 124th at 6 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Preston Summerhays had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Preston Summerhays to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Summerhays chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Summerhays to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Summerhays had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Summerhays to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Summerhays had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Summerhays to even for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Summerhays's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Summerhays's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Summerhays to 1 over for the round.

Summerhays got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Summerhays to 2 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Summerhays had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Summerhays to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Summerhays reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Summerhays to 2 over for the round.