Peter Malnati finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

Malnati got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Malnati's 165 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Malnati hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.