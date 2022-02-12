  • Peter Malnati finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Malnati makes birdie on No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.