Strong putting brings Patton Kizzire a 6-under 65 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Patton Kizzire hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Patton Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kizzire hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 6 under for the round.