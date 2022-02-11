-
Patrick Rodgers shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers uses tight tee shot to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
Rodgers had a 362-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Rodgers's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 third. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
