Patrick Rodgers shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

Rodgers had a 362-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Rodgers's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 third. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.