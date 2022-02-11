Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Patrick Cantlay in the second round at the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cantlay finished his day in 4th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Cantlay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cantlay's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Cantlay hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.