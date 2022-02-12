Pat Perez shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Perez's 118 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Perez's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Perez had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Perez chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Perez's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.