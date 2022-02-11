  • Nick Watney shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney attacks the flag to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.