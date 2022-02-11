-
Nick Watney shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Watney attacks the flag to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Nick Watney hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 128th at 9 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Watney's 156 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Watney chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Watney got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 2 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Watney chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Watney's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Watney had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Watney's 146 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.
