Nick Watney shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Nick Watney hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 128th at 9 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Watney's 156 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Watney chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Watney got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Watney chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Watney's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Watney had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Watney's 146 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.