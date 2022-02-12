Nick Taylor shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 117th at 5 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Taylor had a great 336-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 2 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 4 over for the round.