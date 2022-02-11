Nate Lashley shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Lashley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lashley to even-par for the round.

Lashley's tee shot went 330 yards to the native area and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Lashley hit his 77 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.