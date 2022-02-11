Mito Pereira finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Mito Pereira hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Pereira's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.