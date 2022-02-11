Michael Thompson shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.