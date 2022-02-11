-
Michael Thompson shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson birdies No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
