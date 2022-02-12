-
Max Homa delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa's nice chip and birdie on No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Max Homa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Homa finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Max Homa's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Homa had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
Homa hit his drive 382 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.
