Matthew NeSmith putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Matthew NeSmith makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Matthew NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
