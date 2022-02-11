Matt Wallace shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Matt Wallace hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 117th at 5 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wallace to 2 over for the round.