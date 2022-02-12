Matt Kuchar shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.