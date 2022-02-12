Matt Jones shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Matt Jones hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Jones chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

Jones hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Jones's 80 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

Jones his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 3 under for the round.