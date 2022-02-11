Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Matt Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fitzpatrick's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.