Martin Trainer shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Martin Trainer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Trainer hit his 214 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Trainer hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Trainer chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.