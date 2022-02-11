Martin Laird shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Martin Laird hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Laird chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Laird hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Laird hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Laird hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 5 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.