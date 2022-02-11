Luke List putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. List finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 11th, Luke List's 145 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, List had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

List stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 215-yard par-3 seventh. This moved List to 5 under for the round.