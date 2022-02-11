  • Luke List putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Luke List makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Luke List makes 16-footer for birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Luke List makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.