Luke Donald shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Luke Donald hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Donald had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.