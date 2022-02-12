Lucas Herbert shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Lucas Herbert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

Herbert got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Herbert's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, after his drive went to the native area Herbert stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

Herbert had a 360-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Herbert to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Herbert's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Herbert had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Herbert hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Herbert's tee shot went 363 yards to the native area, his second shot went 169 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 57 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.