Lucas Glover shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Lucas Glover hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Glover chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Glover had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Glover suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 4 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Glover chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 6 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Glover hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 7 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Glover chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 6 under for the round.