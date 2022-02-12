Louis Oosthuizen shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Louis Oosthuizen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Oosthuizen at 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oosthuizen had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.