Kyle Stanley shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 117th at 5 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Stanley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Stanley had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Stanley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Stanley to 5 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Stanley hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 4 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Stanley chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.