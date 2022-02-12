Kramer Hickok posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the WM Phoenix Open

Kramer Hickok hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kramer Hickok chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Hickok had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.