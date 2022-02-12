Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Kevin Tway hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, Tway missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Tway to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Tway's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.