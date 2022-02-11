-
Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 11, 2022
Highlights
Kevin Streelman holes birdie putt from the fringe at WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 1 over for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
