Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 1 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.