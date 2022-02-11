-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 11, 2022
Highlights
Kevin Kisner sinks a 27-foot birdie putt at WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Kisner makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Kevin Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Kevin Kisner at 2 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
