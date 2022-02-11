Kevin Kisner putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Kevin Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Kevin Kisner at 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.