Kevin Chappell putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Kevin Chappell hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kevin Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Chappell hit an approach shot from 238 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.