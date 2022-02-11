Kelly Kraft shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Kelly Kraft hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Kraft had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kraft's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 2 over for the round.