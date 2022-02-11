Keith Mitchell putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Keith Mitchell had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Mitchell hit his 83 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.