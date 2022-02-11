Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Bradley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Bradley hit his 218 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.