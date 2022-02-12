K.H. Lee comes back from a rocky start in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

K.H. Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lee finished his day tied for 8th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After hitting his fourth shot into the native area, K.H. Lee hit his next to the green. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 third. This moved K.H. Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lee's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

Lee hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.