Justin Thomas shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Justin Thomas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, Thomas missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thomas had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

Thomas his second shot went 40 yards to the fringe and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Thomas to 1 under for the round.