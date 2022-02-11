  • Justin Thomas shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas sticks approach to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.