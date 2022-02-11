Joseph Bramlett shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Bramlett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 6 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.