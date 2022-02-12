Jordan Spieth shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Jordan Spieth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.