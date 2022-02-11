-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 11, 2022
Highlights
Jonathan Byrd drives green and birdies at WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 2 over for the round.
