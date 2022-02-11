Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 2 over for the round.