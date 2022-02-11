Jon Rahm shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Rahm's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Rahm hit his tee shot 338 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Rahm got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rahm to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rahm had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.