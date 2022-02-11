Joel Dahmen putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Joel Dahmen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Joel Dahmen's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.