Jimmy Walker shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jimmy Walker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

Walker got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Walker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Walker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Walker at 3 over for the round.

Walker had a 352-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Walker to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Walker's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.