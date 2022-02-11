Jeffrey Kang shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jeffrey Kang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 117th at 5 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Kang's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

Kang tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kang's tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kang's 174 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Kang had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.