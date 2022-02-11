-
Jeffrey Kang shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Jeffrey Kang Monday Qualifies for WM Phoenix Open
Prior to the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Jeffrey Kang preserved through an intense 10-hole playoff at the Monday Qualifier to secure a spot in his first ever PGA TOUR event. Kang talks about the significance of reaching his lifelong dream and how excited he is for the opportunity.
In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Jeffrey Kang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 117th at 5 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Kang's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
Kang tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kang's tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Kang's 174 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Kang had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.
