Jason Dufner shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Jason Dufner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day in 130th at 10 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Dufner had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.